U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets from the University of Southern Alabama Detachment 875 gather in the weapons load barn during a tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 22, 2022. To prepare for a career as an Air Force or Space Force officer, cadets take courses that focus on the importance of effective leadership, application of leadership concepts and the role of a military leader in today’s society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 10:21
|Photo ID:
|7454538
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-JT758-1302
|Resolution:
|4391x2925
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw hosts ROTC tour [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS
