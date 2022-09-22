Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaw hosts ROTC tour [Image 3 of 7]

    Shaw hosts ROTC tour

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets from the University of Southern Alabama Detachment 875 gather in the weapons load barn during a tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 22, 2022. To prepare for a career as an Air Force or Space Force officer, cadets take courses that focus on the importance of effective leadership, application of leadership concepts and the role of a military leader in today’s society. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 10:21
    Photo ID: 7454538
    VIRIN: 220922-F-JT758-1302
    Resolution: 4391x2925
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw hosts ROTC tour [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT