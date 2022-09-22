Shaw hosts ROTC tour

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman James Wilson, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, speaks to a group of U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets from the University of Southern Alabama Detachment 875 during a tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 22, 2022. EOD Airmen are trained to detect, disarm and dispose of explosive threats in the most extreme environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez)

