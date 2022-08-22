USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training

Members from the 8th Security Forces Squadron gather alongside Republic of Korea Air Force service members during a training event near Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2022. During the training, United States Air Force and ROKAF forces worked together to simulate transporting munitions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

