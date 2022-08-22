USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training

Tech. Sgt. Jason Blunt, 8th Security Forces Squadron standardizations evaluations noncommissioned officer in charge views a convoy while driving a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2022. During the training, USAF and ROKAF forces worked together to simulate transporting munitions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

