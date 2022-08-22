USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training

Members from the 8th Security Forces Squadron lead a convoy of United States Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force service members during a training event near Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2022. During the training, USAF and ROKAF forces worked together to simulate transporting munitions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

