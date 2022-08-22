USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training

A Republic of Korea Air Force service member sits in the gunner position of a high mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2022. During the training, United States Air Force and ROKAF forces worked together to simulate transporting munitions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

