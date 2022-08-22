Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training [Image 5 of 6]

    USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Jason Blunt, 8th Security Forces Squadron standardizations evaluations noncommissioned officer in charge speaks with a Republic of Korea Air Force military police officer during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2022. During the training, United States Air Force and ROKAF forces worked together to simulate transporting munitions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 02:40
    Photo ID: 7454187
    VIRIN: 220822-F-YO204-1078
    Resolution: 5436x3617
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training
    USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training
    USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training
    USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training
    USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training
    USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    Wolf Pack
    munitions
    ROKAF
    bilateral
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT