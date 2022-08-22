Tech. Sgt. Jason Blunt, 8th Security Forces Squadron standardizations evaluations noncommissioned officer in charge speaks with a Republic of Korea Air Force military police officer during a training event at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2022. During the training, United States Air Force and ROKAF forces worked together to simulate transporting munitions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2022 Date Posted: 10.07.2022 02:40 Photo ID: 7454187 VIRIN: 220822-F-YO204-1078 Resolution: 5436x3617 Size: 1.13 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Timothy Dischinat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.