USAF, ROKAF partner for munitions transportation training

A flatbed truck is parked in the center of a convoy during a training event near Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2022. During the training, United States Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force service members worked together to simulate transporting munitions across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Dischinat)

