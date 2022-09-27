Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors [Image 6 of 6]

    AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, greets U.S. Air Force Master Sgt Jarell Williams, 89th Communications Squadron section chief of high frequency global communication systems maintenance, at the flightline on Joint Base Andrews, Md., September 28, 2022. Minihan and the command team of AMC met with members of Team SAM Fox to get an in-depth understanding of how the 89th Airlift Wing delivers diplomacy worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    meet
    Air Mobility Command
    greet
    89th Airlift Wing
    89th Communications Squadron
    Mike Minihan

