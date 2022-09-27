U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, greets U.S. Air Force Master Sgt Jarell Williams, 89th Communications Squadron section chief of high frequency global communication systems maintenance, at the flightline on Joint Base Andrews, Md., September 28, 2022. Minihan and the command team of AMC met with members of Team SAM Fox to get an in-depth understanding of how the 89th Airlift Wing delivers diplomacy worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 21:30 Photo ID: 7454055 VIRIN: 220928-F-TM624-0030 Resolution: 7443x4652 Size: 19.61 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.