    AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors [Image 3 of 6]

    AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, dons a SAM Fox lightweight service jacket presented to him at Joint Base Andrews, Md., September 29, 2022. The SAM Fox jacket is worn exclusively by members of the 89th Airlift Wing - charged with providing global Special Air Mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications for the president, vice president, cabinet members, combatant commanders and other senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, Air Force chief of staff and AMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 21:30
    Photo ID: 7454052
    VIRIN: 220929-F-TM624-0023
    Resolution: 4728x5258
    Size: 14.69 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Mobility Command
    jacket
    89th Airlift Wing
    SAM Fox
    Mike Minihan

