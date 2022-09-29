U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, dons a SAM Fox lightweight service jacket presented to him at Joint Base Andrews, Md., September 29, 2022. The SAM Fox jacket is worn exclusively by members of the 89th Airlift Wing - charged with providing global Special Air Mission airlift, logistics, aerial port and communications for the president, vice president, cabinet members, combatant commanders and other senior military and elected leaders as tasked by the White House, Air Force chief of staff and AMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 21:30 Photo ID: 7454052 VIRIN: 220929-F-TM624-0023 Resolution: 4728x5258 Size: 14.69 MB Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.