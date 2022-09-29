AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors

U.S. Air Force Col. Matt Jones, right, 89th Airlift Wing commander, presents the SAM Fox jacket to U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, during a squadron mentorship luncheon at Joint Base Andrews, Md., September 29, 2022. Minihan served as commander of 89th AW February 2012 to September 2013, prior to the wing officially embroidering its member’s Air Force service jackets with the SAM Fox logo. The term "SAM Fox" originates from an aircraft call sign designating “SAM” for Special Air Missions and the phonetic pronunciation of the letter "F" for foreign. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

