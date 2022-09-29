Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors [Image 1 of 6]

    AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    89th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, welcomes back his wife, Mrs. Ashley Minihan, from a Spouses Flight aboard a C-40B Boeing aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Md., September 29, 2022. The flight provided a unique opportunity for Ms. Minihan to witness how Team SAM Fox provides safe, comfortable and reliable transportations to its nation’s leaders and a role-reversal moment for Gen. Minihan to greet and welcome her back from a flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.29.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 21:30
    Photo ID: 7454050
    VIRIN: 220929-F-TM624-0065
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors
    AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors
    AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors
    AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors
    AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors
    AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spouse
    Air Mobility Command
    89th Airlift Wing
    Mike Minihan
    C-40B aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT