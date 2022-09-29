AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors

U.S. Air Force Col. Matt Jones, right, 89th Airlift Wing commander, reads from a card denoting the importance and meaning of “SAM Fox” to U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., September 29, 2022. The term "SAM Fox" originates from an aircraft call sign designating “SAM” for Special Air Missions and the phonetic pronunciation of the letter "F" for foreign. Special Air Missions - Foreign expresses the 89th AW’s mission of transporting Distinguished Visitors in four words. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

