AMC Command Team meets 89th AW Mobility Warriors

U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, greets Senior Airman Samuel McKinney, 316th Logistics Readiness Squadron ground transportation operator, at Joint Base Andrews, Md., September 29, 2022. During his trip, Minihan met with 89th Airlift Wing squadron commanders to provide senior leader perspective mentorship and conversed with enlisted Airmen, some of whom were inspired to join the military because of him. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist P. Brackin)

Date Taken: 09.29.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US