NATO Firefighters Train Together

Airmen with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, provide a tour of their facilities and equipment to ten firefighters from Latvia and Lithuania during aircraft familiarization training Oct. 6, 2022, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Ten firefighters from both the Latvian and Lithuania air force were trained on how to extract a pilot from an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft as well as how to put out various fires that could engulf the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

