    NATO Firefighters Train Together [Image 2 of 5]

    NATO Firefighters Train Together

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Leonard, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire department crew chief, answers questions during aircraft familiarization training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022. The training is designed to solidify ACE concepts amongst NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

    Date Taken: 10.06.2022
    Date Posted: 10.06.2022 12:52
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE 
    partnership
    CE
    ready
    Global Readiness

