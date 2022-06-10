U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Leonard, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire department crew chief, answers questions during aircraft familiarization training at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022. The training is designed to solidify ACE concepts amongst NATO partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2022 12:52
|Photo ID:
|7453249
|VIRIN:
|221006-F-SS755-021
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|23.28 MB
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO Firefighters Train Together [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT