NATO Firefighters Train Together

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Travis Leonard, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire department crew chief, conducts aircraft familiarization training Oct. 6, 2022, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. Firefighters from Latvia and Lithuania learned how to extract a pilot from an F-16 Fighting Falcon as well as how to put out various fires that could engulf the jet. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

