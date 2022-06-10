NATO Firefighters Train Together

Tech. Sgt. Kyle Scritchfield, with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, conducts aircraft familiarization training to Lithuanian firefighters at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022. The training was part of a week-long course courtesy of the 435th Construction and Training Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, including NATO participation from both Lithuania and Latvia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

