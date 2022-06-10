Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Firefighters Train Together [Image 5 of 5]

    NATO Firefighters Train Together

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Kyle Scritchfield, with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron, conducts aircraft familiarization training to Lithuanian firefighters at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022. The training was part of a week-long course courtesy of the 435th Construction and Training Squadron at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, including NATO participation from both Lithuania and Latvia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

