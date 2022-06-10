Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Firefighters Train Together [Image 3 of 5]

    NATO Firefighters Train Together

    SPANGDAHLEM, RP, GERMANY

    10.06.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, provide aircraft familiarization training to ten firefighters from Latvia and Lithuania at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022. This training gives firefighters experience hands-on with the F-16 airframe in case of emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

