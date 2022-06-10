Airmen with the 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, provide aircraft familiarization training to ten firefighters from Latvia and Lithuania at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Oct. 6, 2022. This training gives firefighters experience hands-on with the F-16 airframe in case of emergency response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.06.2022 Date Posted: 10.06.2022 12:52 Photo ID: 7453251 VIRIN: 221006-F-SS755-058 Resolution: 7196x4802 Size: 19.96 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM, RP, DE Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO Firefighters Train Together [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.