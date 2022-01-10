A Team Dover total force aircrew poses for a photo in front of a Dover Air Force Base C-5M Super Galaxy during a visit to Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 1, 2022. During the visit to Peterson SFB, the crew members were able to brief United States Air Force Academy cadets and family members on the Dover AFB mission as well as active duty and reservist career opportunities in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 15:35 Photo ID: 7451301 VIRIN: 221001-F-MO780-1406 Resolution: 4253x2833 Size: 671.15 KB Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Total Force Dover Airmen inspire future leaders [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.