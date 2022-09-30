A Dover Air Force Base C-5M Super Galaxy sits on the flight line during an outreach mission at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 30, 2022. The total force aircrew consisted of Airmen from the 436th Airlift Wing and the 512th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)
|Date Taken:
|09.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 15:35
|Photo ID:
|7451291
|VIRIN:
|220930-F-MO780-1071
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|503.24 KB
|Location:
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
This work, Total Force Dover Airmen inspire future leaders [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Total Force Dover Airmen inspire future leaders
