A child holds patches from the 512th Airlift Wing at an outreach event at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 30, 2022. During the outreach event, the Team Dover total force aircrew gave tours to more than 175 cadets from the United States Air Force Academy, USAFA Preparatory School and their family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 15:35 Photo ID: 7451294 VIRIN: 220930-F-MO780-1077 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 539.93 KB Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Total Force Dover Airmen inspire future leaders [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.