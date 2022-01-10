Total Force Dover Airmen inspire future leaders

Airman 1st Class Avery Webb, 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, hand cranks a Dover Air Force Base C-5M Super Galaxy crew door open at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Oct. 1, 2022. During their visit to Peterson SFB, the crew members were able to brief United States Air Force Academy cadets and family members on the Dover AFB mission as well as active duty and reservist career opportunities in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

