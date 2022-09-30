Master Sgt. Tony Relaford, left, 436th Maintenance Squadron isochronal dock section chief, briefs cadets from the United States Air Force Academy on the functions of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Sept. 30, 2022. During the event, the aircrew was able to brief over 175 cadets on science, technology, engineering and mathematics career field opportunities in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.05.2022 15:35 Photo ID: 7451298 VIRIN: 220930-F-MO780-1206 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 828.43 KB Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Total Force Dover Airmen inspire future leaders [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Faith Barron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.