Total Force Dover Airmen inspire future leaders

Prior to taking off for an outreach event, Staff Sgt. Stephanie Garber, 709th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, completes a C-5M Super Galaxy preflight check at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Sept. 30, 2022. During the outreach event, the Team Dover total force aircrew gave tours to more than 175 cadets from the United States Air Force Academy, USAFA Preparatory School and their family members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Barron)

