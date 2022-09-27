A U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey, assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, is hauled to
a nearby Norwegian military base, Norway, Sept. 27, 2022. The Osprey experienced an in-flight
emergency nearly six weeks prior, requiring the pilots to land the aircraft immediately on the
coast of an island. After it was determined to be un-repairable at the site, plans went into motion
to recover the Osprey by sea barge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 05:06
|Photo ID:
|7450316
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-WT432-0421
|Resolution:
|6294x4196
|Size:
|26.51 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CV-22 Recovery [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
