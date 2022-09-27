A U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey, assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, is hoisted off
of a Norwegian Army engineered ramp via crane barge, Norway, Sept. 27, 2022. The Osprey
experienced an in-flight emergency nearly six weeks prior, requiring the pilots to land the aircraft
immediately. After it was determined to be un-repairable at the site, plans went into motion to
recover the Osprey by sea barge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.05.2022 05:06
|Photo ID:
|7450315
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-WT432-0418
|Resolution:
|7156x4771
|Size:
|21.98 MB
|Location:
|NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CV-22 Recovery [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
