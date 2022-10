CV-22 Recovery

A U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey, assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, is hoisted off

of a sea barge and placed on a semi trailer to be hauled to a nearby Norwegian military base,

Norway, Sept. 27, 2022. The Osprey experienced an in-flight emergency nearly six weeks prior,

requiring the pilots to land the aircraft immediately on the coast of an island. After it was

determined to be un-repairable at the site, plans went into motion to recover the Osprey by sea

barge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

