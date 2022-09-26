Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CV-22 Recovery [Image 5 of 7]

    CV-22 Recovery

    NORWAY

    09.26.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey, assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, is positioned
    for hoist off of a Norwegian Army engineered ramp, Norway, Sept. 27, 2022. The Osprey
    experienced an in-flight emergency nearly six weeks prior, requiring the pilots to land the aircraft
    immediately. After it was determined to be un-repairable at the site, plans went into motion to
    recover the Osprey by sea barge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 10.05.2022 05:06
    This work, CV-22 Recovery [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Westin Warburton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osprey Recovered in Norway

    Recovery
    CV-22
    AFSOC
    352 SOW

