CV-22 Recovery

A U.S. Air Force CV-22B Osprey, assigned to the 352nd Special Operations Wing, is positioned

for hoist off of a Norwegian Army engineered ramp, Norway, Sept. 27, 2022. The Osprey

experienced an in-flight emergency nearly six weeks prior, requiring the pilots to land the aircraft

immediately. After it was determined to be un-repairable at the site, plans went into motion to

recover the Osprey by sea barge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Westin Warburton)

