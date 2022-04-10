U.S. Soldiers perform room clearing simulations for the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests each squad on room clearing, sensitive area documentation and claiming, reacting to direct fire, Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear reaction and medical care. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ebony Neal)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 20:59 Photo ID: 7449909 VIRIN: 221004-A-EH955-1079 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 20.65 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Ebony Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.