    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Ebony Neal 

    82nd Airborne Division

    U.S. Soldiers competing in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition prepare to enter a room on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2022. Each squad competing in the Army's Best Squad Competition consists of five soldiers; a squad leader, which is a sergeant first class or staff sergeant; a team leader, which is a sergeant or corporal; and three squad members in the ranks of specialist or below. (U.S. Army photo by Ebony Neal)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Ebony Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

