A Soldier competing in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition applies a tourniquet at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2022. Each squad competing in the Army's Best Squad Competition consists of five soldiers; a squad leader, which is a sergeant first class or staff sergeant; a team leader, which is a sergeant or corporal; and three squad members in the ranks of specialist or below. (U.S. Army photo by Ebony Neal)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 20:59
|Photo ID:
|7449895
|VIRIN:
|221004-A-EH955-1049
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|20.63 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Ebony Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT