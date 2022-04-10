Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Best Squad Competition [Image 1 of 5]

    Army Best Squad Competition

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Ebony Neal 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A Soldier competing in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition tests on their collective ability to adapt-to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests each squad on room clearing, sensitive area documentation and claiming, reacting to direct fire, Chemical Biological Radiological and Nuclear reaction and medical care. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ebony Neal)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 20:59
    Photo ID: 7449894
    VIRIN: 221004-A-EH955-1011
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 13.1 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Best Squad Competition [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Ebony Neal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Army Best Squad Competition
    Army Best Squad Competition
    Army Best Squad Competition
    Army Best Squad Competition
    Army Best Squad Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Best Squad Competition
    ArmyBestSquad

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT