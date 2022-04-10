U.S. Soldiers competing in the Army’s first-ever Best Squad Competition carry a simulated casualty to a medical evacuation vehicle on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Oct. 4, 2022. The Army Best Squad Competition tests Soldiers on their individual and collective ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-readiness events, evaluating their physical endurance, technical skills, and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ebony Neal)

