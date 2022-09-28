15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Girard, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Staff Sgt. Jory Linneman, 15th Operations Support Squadron joint airdrop inspector, secure cargo parachutes inside a C-17 Globemaster III alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force Senior Master Sgt. Kotaro Tanaka and Tech. Sgt. Katsuhiko Chikuma, 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron loadmasters during a bilateral exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2022. This is the first bilateral exercise between the squadrons, increasing interoperability and familiarizing both services with the capabilities of the Kawasaki C-2 and C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

Date Taken: 09.28.2022
Location: JBPHH, HI, US