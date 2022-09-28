Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop [Image 6 of 7]

    15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Girard, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, and Staff Sgt. Jory Linneman, 15th Operations Support Squadron joint airdrop inspector, secure cargo parachutes inside a C-17 Globemaster III alongside Japan Air Self-Defense Force Senior Master Sgt. Kotaro Tanaka and Tech. Sgt. Katsuhiko Chikuma, 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron loadmasters during a bilateral exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2022. This is the first bilateral exercise between the squadrons, increasing interoperability and familiarizing both services with the capabilities of the Kawasaki C-2 and C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 13:55
    Photo ID: 7449263
    VIRIN: 220928-F-JA727-0668
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    airlift
    JASDF
    C-2
    15th Wing

