15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Girard, 535th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, readies to release cargo from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Operations Group during a bilateral exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron members around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 28, 2022. JASDF joined PACAF’s 535th AS, participating in a 3-day bilateral exercise and familiarizing aircrew from both services on the capabilities of the Kawasaki C-2 and the C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

Date Taken: 09.28.2022