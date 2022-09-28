15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop

U.S. Air Force Capt. Carol Champion, 535th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Brittain Caldwell, 204th Airlift Squadron C-17 pilot, utilize night vision gear during a bilateral exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 28, 2022. The 3-day training focused on interoperability between the Kawasaki C-2 and C17 to advance best practices for future operations within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

