15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop

A Kawasaki C-2, assigned to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron, flies in formation with a C-17 Globemaster III, assigned to the 15th Operations Group, during a bilateral exercise around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 28, 2022. The exercise was held to strengthen partnerships with allies and increase interoperability for future operations between the JASDF and the 15th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

