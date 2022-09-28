15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop

Cargo is released from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Operations Group during a bilateral exercise around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 28, 2022. The training was held to further

the capabilities, procedures and best practices of the C-17 and the Kawasaki C-2 to utilize in future interoperable missions.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.28.2022 Date Posted: 10.04.2022 13:55 Location: JBPHH, HI, US