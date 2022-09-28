Cargo is released from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 15th Operations Group during a bilateral exercise around the Hawaiian Islands, Sept. 28, 2022. The training was held to further
the capabilities, procedures and best practices of the C-17 and the Kawasaki C-2 to utilize in future interoperable missions.(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 13:55
|Photo ID:
|7449246
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-JA727-0028
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT