U.S. Air Force Maj. Brittain Caldwell, 204th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, checks cargo on a C-17 Globemaster III during a bilateral exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2022. Over 20 JASDF personnel arrived to participate in the first bilateral exercise between the Kawasaki C-2 and the C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)
|Date Taken:
|09.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.04.2022 13:55
|Photo ID:
|7449257
|VIRIN:
|220928-F-JA727-0312
|Resolution:
|4976x3294
|Size:
|7.03 MB
|Location:
|JBPHH, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
