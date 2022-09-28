15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brittain Caldwell, 204th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, checks cargo on a C-17 Globemaster III during a bilateral exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2022. Over 20 JASDF personnel arrived to participate in the first bilateral exercise between the Kawasaki C-2 and the C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

