    15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop [Image 2 of 7]

    15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop

    JBPHH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.28.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brittain Caldwell, 204th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilot, checks cargo on a C-17 Globemaster III during a bilateral exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force 403rd Tactical Airlift Squadron members at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Sept. 28, 2022. Over 20 JASDF personnel arrived to participate in the first bilateral exercise between the Kawasaki C-2 and the C-17. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alan Ricker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.28.2022
    Date Posted: 10.04.2022 13:55
    Photo ID: 7449257
    VIRIN: 220928-F-JA727-0312
    Resolution: 4976x3294
    Size: 7.03 MB
    Location: JBPHH, HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th Wing, JASDF increase interoperability during first cargo drop [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Alan Ricker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C-17
    airlift
    JASDF
    C-2
    15th Wing

