VMM-266 assumes at Camp Lemonnier

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jason Potter, Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 266 commanding officer (Left), and USMC Sgt. Maj. Trevor Highsmith, VMM-266 sergeant major (Right) unfurl the unit colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 1, 2022. The unfurling of the unit colors represents the assumption of authority for the unit over a certain mission. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

