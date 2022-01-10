U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jason Potter, Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 266 commanding officer (Left), and USMC Sgt. Maj. Trevor Highsmith, VMM-266 sergeant major (Right) unfurl the unit colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 1, 2022. The unfurling of the unit colors represents the assumption of authority for the unit over a certain mission. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 06:23
|Photo ID:
|7446363
|VIRIN:
|221001-F-GE908-1004
|Resolution:
|2629x1755
|Size:
|705.39 KB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-266 assumes at Camp Lemonnier [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
