U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Jason Potter, Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 266 commanding officer, speaks during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 1, 2022. During the ceremony, VMM-266 took authority of the marine tilt-rotor mission at Camp Lemonnier. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 06:22 Photo ID: 7446364 VIRIN: 221001-F-GE908-1002 Resolution: 5318x3550 Size: 2.84 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.