Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier [Image 6 of 7]

    VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A plaque commemorating the Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 163’s mission in Djibouti is displayed during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 1, 2022. VMM-163 transferred authority of the marine tilt-rotor mission at Camp Lemonnier to VMM-266. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 06:20
    Photo ID: 7446368
    VIRIN: 221001-F-GE908-1007
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier
    VMM-266 assumes at Camp Lemonnier
    VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier
    VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier
    VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier
    VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier
    VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron
    Transfer of Authority
    VMM-266
    VMM-163

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT