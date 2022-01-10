VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Wilbur Oles, Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 163, commanding officer (Left) and USMC Sgt. Maj Andres Swisher (Right), VMM-163 Sergeant Major, fold the unit colors during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 1, 2022. The folding of the colors symbolizes the relinquishment of authority of a mission. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)
