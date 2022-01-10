Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier [Image 5 of 7]

    VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.01.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A display commemorates the mission of Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 163 while deployed in Djibouti, during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 1, 2022. Marine tilt-rotor squadrons operate all tilt-rotor assets at Camp Lemonnier. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2022
    Date Posted: 10.03.2022 06:21
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    This work, VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron
    Transfer of Authority
    VMM-266
    VMM-163

