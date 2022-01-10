A display commemorates the mission of Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 163 while deployed in Djibouti, during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 1, 2022. Marine tilt-rotor squadrons operate all tilt-rotor assets at Camp Lemonnier. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.03.2022 06:21
|Photo ID:
|7446367
|VIRIN:
|221001-F-GE908-1006
|Resolution:
|5192x3466
|Size:
|2.29 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT