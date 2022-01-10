The outgoing Marine Medium Tilt-Rotor Squadron 163 command team (Left) stand next to the incoming VMM-266 command team (Right) during a Transfer of Authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 1, 2022. During the ceremony, VMM-163 transferred the authority of the marine tilt-rotor mission at Camp Lemonnier to VMM-266. (Department of Defense photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Thomas Johns)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.01.2022 Date Posted: 10.03.2022 06:12 Photo ID: 7446369 VIRIN: 221001-F-GE908-1008 Resolution: 5295x3535 Size: 2.57 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VMM-266 assumes authority at Camp Lemonnier [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Thomas Johns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.