    Off Duty: Bliss BOSS Bash delivers fun for troops [Image 12 of 14]

    Off Duty: Bliss BOSS Bash delivers fun for troops

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers check in with local El Paso vendors during the 2022 B.O.S.S. Bash at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022. Fort Bliss is the largest employer in the Borderland with an estimated annual contribution of approximately $25.6 billion.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    Date Posted: 10.02.2022 23:14
    Photo ID: 7446134
    VIRIN: 220930-A-KV967-1014
    Resolution: 2100x1400
    Size: 1.63 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Off Duty: Bliss BOSS Bash delivers fun for troops [Image 14 of 14], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

