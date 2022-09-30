Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Off Duty: Bliss BOSS Bash delivers fun for troops [Image 6 of 14]

    Off Duty: Bliss BOSS Bash delivers fun for troops

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2022

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers take to the Cornhole courts during the 2022 B.O.S.S. Bash at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022. For the end-of-the-year blowout, single troops, geo-bachelors, and their guests enjoyed a day off from their work centers thanks to the FMWR program, governed by Soldiers, and focused on affordable opportunities to help them grow and have some fun while they serve their country.

    Date Taken: 09.30.2022
    This work, Off Duty: Bliss BOSS Bash delivers fun for troops [Image 14 of 14], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

