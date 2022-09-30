Soldiers takes to the rock wall at the 2022 B.O.S.S. Bash at Fort Bliss, Texas, Sept. 30, 2022. Fort Bliss Family and Morale, Welfare, and Recreation staff joined vendors and volunteers in transforming Biggs Park into a place for young troops to bypass that work centers for the day and hang out, mingle, and have fun during the annual blowout.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.30.2022 Date Posted: 10.02.2022 23:14 Photo ID: 7446132 VIRIN: 220930-A-KV967-1013 Resolution: 2100x1400 Size: 1.7 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Off Duty: Bliss BOSS Bash delivers fun for troops [Image 14 of 14], by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.